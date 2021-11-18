Financials stocks edge higher

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 6.66 points or 0.08% at 8705.9 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, Repco Home Finance Ltd (up 2.6%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.46%),Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 1.74%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 1.49%),Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 1.45%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Piramal Enterprises Ltd (up 1.2%), Aditya Birla Money Ltd (up 1.12%), Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (up 1.1%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 1.04%), and Equitas Holdings Ltd (up 0.99%).

On the other hand, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (down 4.91%), Share India Securities Ltd (down 3.13%), and Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd (down 2.8%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.3 or 0.17% at 59905.03.

The Nifty 50 index was down 41.15 points or 0.23% at 17857.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 79.18 points or 0.27% at 29164.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 43.05 points or 0.47% at 9117.97.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1345 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)