Motilal Oswal jumps after strong Q2 outcome

Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 4.05% to Rs 925 after the company's consolidated net profit rose 80.97% to Rs 536.51 crore on 63.72% increase in total income to Rs 1328.76 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax (PBT) surged 119.32% to Rs 659.05 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Operating profit (excluding gains on investments) for the quarter was highest ever at Rs 270 crore, rising 118% YoY.

The company said that most of its businesses delivered strong and sustainable performance in Q2 FY22. The company's capital market business PAT grew 52% YoY and asset & wealth surged 226% led by 44% increase in AMC, 88% increase in wealth management and 12x growth in private equity business driven by strong profit on exit of investment. Further, the company has witnessed turnaround in housing finance business.

Capital markets segment comprises of retail broking, institutional equities and investment banking business. Revenues for this segment were Rs 610 crore, up 44% YoY in Q2FY22.

Capital market businesses have contributed about 48% of consolidated revenues.

In retail broking & distribution, the company has witnessed strong traction in new client addition driven by franchisee and retail channel, total 440,000 clients were acquired in H1FY22, up 114% YoY.

The company's investment banking business participated in 3 IPOs and 1 OFS. Further, there is a strong pipeline of signed IPO mandates which will start entering the markets from H2FY22 onwards, as a result revenue traction can be witnessed in coming quarters, the firm said.

The asset management business AUM across MF, PMS & AIF stood at Rs 49600 crore, up 32% YoY. Strong growth of 44% YoY in PAT at Rs 41.7 crore was reported in Q2FY22.

Wealth business revenue grew by 36% YoY to Rs 47.6 crore in Q2FY22 led by strong net sales at Rs 1990 crore in Q2FY22. Yield improved by 7 bps QoQ to about 63 bps.

Overall asset and wealth management revenues were Rs 346 crore, +94% YoY in Q2FY22.

Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL) reported profit of Rs 20.1 crore in Q2FY22, up 253% YoY. NII grew by 16% YoY and NIM expanded to 6.9% in H1FY22. The company raised Rs 380 crore in H1FY22 at an average cost of 7.07%.

Disbursements in H1FY22 stood at Rs 250 crore, up 198% YoY. Business is geared up for stronger growth in disbursements. Sales force expansion is currently underway, the company said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) is a financial services company. Its offerings include capital markets businesses (retail broking, institutional broking & investment banking), asset & wealth management (asset management, private equity & wealth management), housing finance & equity based treasury investments.

