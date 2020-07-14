Financials shares slide

Financials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 143.34 points or 2.8% at 4975.63 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, RBL Bank Ltd (down 7.76%), Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 6.15%),L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 6%),Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 5.9%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 5.62%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (down 5.56%), Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 5%), Muthoot Capital Services Ltd (down 4.99%), Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (down 4.98%), and Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (down 4.98%).

On the other hand, BF Investment Ltd (up 16.29%), Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 3.24%), and MAS Financial Services Ltd (up 0.98%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 580.53 or 1.58% at 36113.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 183.65 points or 1.7% at 10619.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 152.46 points or 1.19% at 12631.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 55.96 points or 1.27% at 4366.14.

On BSE,643 shares were trading in green, 1895 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

