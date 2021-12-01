Seven stocks spurt on F&O foray

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday announced inclusion of seven stocks in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment with effect from 31 December 2021.

Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 index was up 153.35 points or 0.9% at 17,136.55.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals (up 6.11%), NBCC (India) (up 4.09%), Hindustan Copper (up 3.10%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 2.60%), Rain Industries (up 2.15%) and Supreme Industries (up 1.12%) surged.

However, Tata Communications was down 1.41%.

The market lot, scheme of strikes and quantity freeze limit of the above mentioned securities shall be informed to members on 30 December 2021 through a separate circular.

