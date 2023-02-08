Financials shares edge higher

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Financial Services index rising 56.4 points or 0.65% at 8704.88 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Financial Services index, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (up 6.76%), One 97 Communications Ltd (up 6.58%),Monarch Networth Capital Ltd (up 5.67%),Max Ventures and Industries Ltd (up 3.52%),PB Fintech Ltd (up 2.7%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.4%), Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.3%), Central Bank of India (up 2.21%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd (up 2.15%), and Dhani Services Ltd (up 1.98%).

On the other hand, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (down 1.93%), Can Fin Homes Ltd (down 1.43%), and Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd (down 1.39%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 394.66 or 0.65% at 60680.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.9 points or 0.67% at 17839.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.72 points or 0.2% at 28012.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.36 points or 0.03% at 8816.15.

On BSE,1754 shares were trading in green, 1134 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

