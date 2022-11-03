Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 320.08% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter
Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 182.64% in the September 2022 quarter
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank standalone net profit rises 37.52% in the September 2022 quarter
Greenpanel Industries rises after ICRA upgrades credit ratings
Karnataka Bank consolidated net profit rises 228.00% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Total Operating Income rise 21.62% to Rs 419.98 croreNet profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank rose 320.08% to Rs 33.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 21.62% to Rs 419.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income419.98345.32 22 OPM %34.9030.25 -PBDT41.437.87 426 PBT41.437.87 426 NP33.067.87 320
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU