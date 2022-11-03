Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 320.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.62% to Rs 419.98 crore

Net profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank rose 320.08% to Rs 33.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 21.62% to Rs 419.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

