Fincare Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 320.08% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.62% to Rs 419.98 crore

Net profit of Fincare Small Finance Bank rose 320.08% to Rs 33.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 21.62% to Rs 419.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 345.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income419.98345.32 22 OPM %34.9030.25 -PBDT41.437.87 426 PBT41.437.87 426 NP33.067.87 320

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:09 IST

