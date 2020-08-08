Gujarat Poly Electronics standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.67% to Rs 3.48 croreNet profit of Gujarat Poly Electronics declined 75.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 22.67% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.49% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 39.69% to Rs 13.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.484.50 -23 13.6022.55 -40 OPM %6.6121.33 -9.6325.68 - PBDT0.260.94 -72 1.415.56 -75 PBT0.220.88 -75 1.225.42 -77 NP0.220.88 -75 1.225.42 -77
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
