Financials shares ease

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 204.59 points or 2.6% at 7652.31 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd (down 6.28%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 4.54%),Bandhan Bank Ltd (down 4.28%),Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (down 4.11%),ICICI Bank Ltd (down 4.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bank of Baroda (down 3.71%), CRISIL Ltd (down 3.58%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 3.57%), City Union Bank Ltd (down 3.35%), and JM Financial Ltd (down 3.15%).

On the other hand, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (up 7.73%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 4.9%), and SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 4.71%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 948.5 or 1.69% at 55298.78.

The Nifty 50 index was down 238.7 points or 1.42% at 16555.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 4.14 points or 0.02% at 26666.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.62 points or 0.51% at 8123.81.

On BSE,1580 shares were trading in green, 1686 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)