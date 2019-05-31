Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 823.08 crore

Net profit of rose 3.84% to Rs 84.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 823.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 795.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.94% to Rs 344.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 358.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 3077.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2815.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

