Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 3.84% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Finolex Cables Q4 net profit rises 4 pc to Rs 84.9 crore
Finolex Cables standalone net profit rises 1.43% in the December 2018 quarter
IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
HCL Infosystems Q3, FY'19 net loss narrows to Rs 29.7 crore
HCL Infosystems Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 43.9 cr
-
Sales rise 3.41% to Rs 823.08 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables rose 3.84% to Rs 84.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 81.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 823.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 795.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.94% to Rs 344.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 358.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.33% to Rs 3077.79 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2815.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales823.08795.96 3 3077.792815.12 9 OPM %15.3414.50 -14.6715.00 - PBDT149.99137.55 9 572.41548.28 4 PBT139.94127.68 10 531.86504.48 5 NP84.9081.76 4 344.09358.20 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU