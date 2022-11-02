Mahindra EPC Irrigation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 52.77% to Rs 26.30 croreNet Loss of Mahindra EPC Irrigation reported to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 52.77% to Rs 26.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 55.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales26.3055.69 -53 OPM %-34.790.57 -PBDT-9.70-0.22 -4309 PBT-10.46-1.01 -936 NP-8.26-1.01 -718
