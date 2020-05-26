Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 6.78% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 10.69% to Rs 1067.26 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 6.78% to Rs 91.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 98.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.69% to Rs 1067.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 964.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.08% to Rs 339.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 377.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 6.96% to Rs 4050.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3786.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

