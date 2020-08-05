Energy shares tank

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 34.59 points or 0.55% at 6256.89 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 5.21%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.18%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%),Adani Gas Ltd (down 0.82%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.81%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.34%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.27%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.27%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.24%), and Oil India Ltd (down 0.16%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (up 9.08%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 4.15%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 3.45%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 93.3 or 0.25% at 37594.61.

The Nifty 50 index was down 10.85 points or 0.1% at 11084.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 82.83 points or 0.62% at 13399.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.58 points or 0.34% at 4559.66.

On BSE,1505 shares were trading in green, 977 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

