Business Standard

Firstsource Solutions standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 241.84 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.14% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 193.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.84193.54 25 OPM %34.9335.93 -PBDT86.0170.80 21 PBT66.9054.60 23 NP60.7748.56 25

First Published: Wed, August 12 2020. 14:29 IST

