Firstsource Solutions standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.14% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 193.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.241.84193.5434.9335.9386.0170.8066.9054.6060.7748.56

