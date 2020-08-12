Firstsource Solutions standalone net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 21.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Piramal Glass to invest Rs 300 cr for Vadodara plant expansion
Duropack standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.96% to Rs 241.84 croreNet profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 25.14% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 48.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.96% to Rs 241.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 193.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales241.84193.54 25 OPM %34.9335.93 -PBDT86.0170.80 21 PBT66.9054.60 23 NP60.7748.56 25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU