Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 22.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 22.35% to Rs 144.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 117.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 360.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 308.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.360.55308.2371.1276.28196.84157.34192.82154.58144.18117.84

