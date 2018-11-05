JUST IN
Five X Tradecom standalone net profit rises 545.45% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 178.57% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Five X Tradecom rose 545.45% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 178.57% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales0.390.14 179 OPM %61.5478.57 -PBDT0.710.11 545 PBT0.710.11 545 NP0.710.11 545

