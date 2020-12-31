Divis Laboratories Ltd up for fifth straight session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3813.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 109.65% in last one year as compared to a 14.85% jump in NIFTY and a 60.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3813.2, up 0.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.07% on the day, quoting at 13992.05. The Sensex is at 47805.76, up 0.12%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12823.9, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3809.7, up 0.14% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 109.65% in last one year as compared to a 14.85% jump in NIFTY and a 60.03% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 57.38 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

