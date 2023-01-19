FMCG shares edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 172.92 points or 1.06% at 16072.14 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 2.81%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.6%),Heritage Foods Ltd (down 2.59%),Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd (down 1.8%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 1.7%), United Spirits Ltd (down 1.6%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 1.54%), Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 1.5%), and Adani Wilmar Ltd (down 1.49%).

On the other hand, Mishtann Foods Ltd (up 7.86%), Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 4.37%), and Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 4.02%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 148.27 or 0.24% at 60897.47.

The Nifty 50 index was down 39.85 points or 0.22% at 18125.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 23.45 points or 0.08% at 28818.18.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.85 points or 0.12% at 8979.25.

On BSE,1547 shares were trading in green, 1867 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

