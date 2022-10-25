FMCG shares fall

FMCG stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 173.9 points or 1.08% at 15983.03 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Manorama Industries Ltd (down 4.07%), Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (down 3.2%),Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (down 2.82%),Nestle India Ltd (down 2.61%),Hindustan Unilever Ltd (down 2.57%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd (down 2.43%), Britannia Industries Ltd (down 2.3%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (down 2.22%), Avanti Feeds Ltd (down 2.2%), and Jyothy Labs Ltd (down 2.11%).

On the other hand, Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd (up 5.95%), United Spirits Ltd (up 4.08%), and L T Foods Ltd (up 3.92%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.9 or 0.26% at 59675.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 38.45 points or 0.22% at 17692.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 24.96 points or 0.09% at 28823.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.1 points or 0.44% at 8867.48.

On BSE,1426 shares were trading in green, 1925 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)