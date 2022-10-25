Jindal Stainless Ltd up for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.2, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 27.11% in last one year as compared to a 3.27% slide in NIFTY and a 0.13% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.2, up 3.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 17671.85. The Sensex is at 59612.51, down 0.37%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 7.97% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.77% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5789.05, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 4.18 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

