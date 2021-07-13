Power stocks slide

Power stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Power index decreasing 0.24 points or 0.01% at 2695.37 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 3.49%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.62%),Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.34%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.22%),Thermax Ltd (down 0.61%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.32%), K E C International Ltd (down 0.3%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.24%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (up 2.91%), NTPC Ltd (up 1.87%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.58%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.47 or 0.71% at 52743.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.45 points or 0.67% at 15797.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.37 points or 0.32% at 26151.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.21 points or 0.11% at 8030.28.

On BSE,1843 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

