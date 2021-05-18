FMCG stocks edge lower

FMCG stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 37.91 points or 0.29% at 12977.54 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 4.55%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 4.28%),Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd (down 3.69%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 3.12%),Nath Bio-Genes (India) Ltd (down 2.73%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (down 2.53%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (down 2.1%), Tata Coffee Ltd (down 1.84%), Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd (down 1.65%), and CCL Products (India) Ltd (down 1.44%).

On the other hand, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd (up 4.94%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (up 4.5%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 4.36%) turned up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 714.9 or 1.44% at 50295.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 204.65 points or 1.37% at 15127.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.55 points or 1.26% at 22843.47.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 111.62 points or 1.56% at 7278.

On BSE,1976 shares were trading in green, 1021 were trading in red and 153 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)