Foseco India standalone net profit declines 29.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.35% to Rs 72.08 croreNet profit of Foseco India declined 29.55% to Rs 6.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.35% to Rs 72.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 84.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales72.0884.16 -14 OPM %11.2815.39 -PBDT9.6714.31 -32 PBT8.2213.34 -38 NP6.088.63 -30
