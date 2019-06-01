Foundry Fuel Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
India's fuel product consumption declines 1.8% in November 2018
Ganesh Foundry & Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Global, domestic players to participate in 67th Indian Foundry Congress
India's fuel product sales up 3.2% to 18.51 million tonnes in December 2018
India's fuel product consumption up 3.8% in February 2019
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Foundry Fuel Products reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.130 0 0.900 0 OPM %69.230 -73.330 - PBDT0.09-0.06 LP 0.61-0.26 LP PBT0.08-0.08 LP 0.56-0.34 LP NP0.08-0.08 LP 0.56-0.34 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU