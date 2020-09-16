JUST IN
Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.01% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals declined 82.61% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.01% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.2628.22 -53 OPM %9.587.02 -PBDT0.500.69 -28 PBT0.040.23 -83 NP0.040.23 -83

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 07:50 IST

