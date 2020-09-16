Fredun Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 82.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 53.01% to Rs 13.26 crore

Net profit of Fredun Pharmaceuticals declined 82.61% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 53.01% to Rs 13.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.13.2628.229.587.020.500.690.040.230.040.23

