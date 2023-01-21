Futuristic Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 87.50% to Rs 0.01 croreNet Loss of Futuristic Solutions reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 87.50% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.08 -88 OPM %-800.00-12.50 -PBDT-0.02-0.01 -100 PBT-0.02-0.02 0 NP-0.02-0.02 0
