G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 26.68% in the June 2019 quarter

Sales rise 7.46% to Rs 118.63 croreNet profit of G M Breweries declined 26.68% to Rs 16.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 22.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 7.46% to Rs 118.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 110.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales118.63110.39 7 OPM %21.7630.66 -PBDT26.8634.84 -23 PBT25.0233.34 -25 NP16.2722.19 -27
