Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 40.27 points or 1.47% at 2772.97 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5.12%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.99%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.97%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Power Ltd (up 2.24%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.56%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.52%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.28%), and SJVN Ltd (up 1.27%).

On the other hand, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.21%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 0.46%), and Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 152.3 or 0.25% at 60072.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45 points or 0.25% at 17666.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 58.29 points or 0.21% at 28037.74.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 25.23 points or 0.28% at 8838.35.

On BSE,1273 shares were trading in green, 1461 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

