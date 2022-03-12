Gail board OKs 2nd interim dividend

Gail (India) said that its board has approved the payment of second interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

The record date for the same is Tuesday, 22 March 2022. At yesterday's closing price, this translates to a dividend yield of 3.28%.

In December last year, the board of Gail had approved a dividend of Rs 4 per share.

The total year-to-date (YTD) dividend payout aggregates to Rs 9 per share.

GAIL (India) is an integrated energy company in the hydrocarbon sector and is engaged in gas marketing. The Government of India held 51.80% stake in the company as of 31 December 2021.

The company's consolidated net profit soared 100.31% to Rs 380 crore on a 66.98% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 2,617.56 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip advanced 3.39% to end at Rs 152.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)