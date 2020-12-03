GAIL (India) Ltd in demand

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.94% in last one year as compared to a 9.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.32% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

GAIL (India) Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.4, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 13153.2. The Sensex is at 44709.96, up 0.21%. GAIL (India) Ltd has risen around 42.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 15.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16701.05, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 452.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 262.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.5, up 1.51% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 9.22 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

