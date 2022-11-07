Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 34.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 34.71% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.30.8124.9216.0017.985.974.685.554.244.233.14

