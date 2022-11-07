JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sunshine Capital standalone net profit rises 77.27% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Galaxy Bearings standalone net profit rises 34.71% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 23.64% to Rs 30.81 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Bearings rose 34.71% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.64% to Rs 30.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 24.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales30.8124.92 24 OPM %16.0017.98 -PBDT5.974.68 28 PBT5.554.24 31 NP4.233.14 35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:25 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU