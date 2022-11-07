Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 246.17 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 173.87% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 246.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.246.17139.066.094.6112.544.5412.204.249.123.33

