Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 173.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 246.17 crore

Net profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 173.87% to Rs 9.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 246.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 139.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales246.17139.06 77 OPM %6.094.61 -PBDT12.544.54 176 PBT12.204.24 188 NP9.123.33 174

First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 08:12 IST

