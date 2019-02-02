Galaxy Surfactants standalone net profit rises 29.53% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Galaxy Agrico Exports consolidated net profit declines 45.45% in the September 2018 quarter
Galaxy Agrico Exports standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Aashee Infotech reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 494.18 croreNet profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 29.53% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 494.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 405.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales494.18405.43 22 OPM %13.2112.77 -PBDT59.8146.95 27 PBT52.7240.03 32 NP33.8626.14 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU