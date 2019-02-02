JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Paramount Communications reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.15 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Galaxy Surfactants standalone net profit rises 29.53% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 21.89% to Rs 494.18 crore

Net profit of Galaxy Surfactants rose 29.53% to Rs 33.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 21.89% to Rs 494.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 405.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales494.18405.43 22 OPM %13.2112.77 -PBDT59.8146.95 27 PBT52.7240.03 32 NP33.8626.14 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 14:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements