Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 90.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast declined 90.08% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.25% to Rs 31.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 211.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales65.8447.79 38 211.64169.16 25 OPM %21.1026.26 -26.5130.57 - PBDT11.7610.35 14 46.8441.78 12 PBT8.796.92 27 34.4529.77 16 NP5.7758.17 -90 31.2780.69 -61

Tue, June 04 2019. 12:48 IST

