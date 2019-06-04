Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit declines 90.08% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore

Net profit of declined 90.08% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 58.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.77% to Rs 65.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.25% to Rs 31.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 80.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.11% to Rs 211.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 169.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

