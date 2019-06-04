Anand Projects standalone net profit rises 373.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 163.01% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of rose 373.77% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 163.01% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.38% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.08% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.841.465.5529.3385.68-14.3834.77-1.403.910.957.325.103.910.957.315.092.890.615.273.37

