JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bhel gallops after winning order
Business Standard

Anand Projects standalone net profit rises 373.77% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 163.01% to Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Anand Projects rose 373.77% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 163.01% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 56.38% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.08% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.841.46 163 5.5529.33 -81 OPM %85.68-14.38 -34.77-1.40 - PBDT3.910.95 312 7.325.10 44 PBT3.910.95 312 7.315.09 44 NP2.890.61 374 5.273.37 56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU