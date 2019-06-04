Anand Projects standalone net profit rises 373.77% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 163.01% to Rs 3.84 croreNet profit of Anand Projects rose 373.77% to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 163.01% to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 56.38% to Rs 5.27 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 81.08% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 29.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.841.46 163 5.5529.33 -81 OPM %85.68-14.38 -34.77-1.40 - PBDT3.910.95 312 7.325.10 44 PBT3.910.95 312 7.315.09 44 NP2.890.61 374 5.273.37 56
