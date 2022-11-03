Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.34% to Rs 95.84 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Benzoplast rose 214.92% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.34% to Rs 95.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 81.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.95.8481.6820.9212.7021.7910.4217.877.4313.514.29

