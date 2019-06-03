Ganesh Foundry & Castings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 18.23 crore

Net loss of & Castings reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 18.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 32.45% to Rs 67.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

18.2315.9767.2650.780.770.562.47-0.410.450.922.190.62-0.200.681.07-0.01-0.600.250.67-0.44

