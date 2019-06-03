Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 472.38% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit declines 6.52% in the December 2018 quarter
Hester Biosciences Q3 net profit up 82 pc to Rs 11.85 cr
Hester Biosciences standalone net profit rises 37.40% in the March 2019 quarter
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 91.55 croreNet profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 472.38% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 91.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.10% to Rs 21.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 350.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 305.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.5578.91 16 350.40305.35 15 OPM %13.6611.42 -13.0212.62 - PBDT12.387.81 59 40.0032.76 22 PBT10.746.54 64 35.3528.36 25 NP6.011.05 472 21.7716.48 32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU