Business Standard

Gufic BioSciences standalone net profit rises 472.38% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 91.55 crore

Net profit of Gufic BioSciences rose 472.38% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 91.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.10% to Rs 21.77 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.75% to Rs 350.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 305.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales91.5578.91 16 350.40305.35 15 OPM %13.6611.42 -13.0212.62 - PBDT12.387.81 59 40.0032.76 22 PBT10.746.54 64 35.3528.36 25 NP6.011.05 472 21.7716.48 32

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:46 IST

