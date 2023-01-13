Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Select CITYWALK celebrates an environmentally friendly Ganesh Chaturthi; installs an eco-friendly Ganesh Idol made from repurposed diyas
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 142.78% in the June 2022 quarter
Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.90% in the September 2022 quarter
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the September 2022 quarter
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 31.41% in the June 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 66.85 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 14.73% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.8576.08 -12 OPM %70.3142.40 -PBDT42.4725.24 68 PBT41.7724.72 69 NP21.1324.78 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU