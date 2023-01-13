Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 14.73% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.66.8576.0870.3142.4042.4725.2441.7724.7221.1324.78

