Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit declines 14.73% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation declined 14.73% to Rs 21.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 66.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 76.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales66.8576.08 -12 OPM %70.3142.40 -PBDT42.4725.24 68 PBT41.7724.72 69 NP21.1324.78 -15

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 14:28 IST

