Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 7.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 276.90 croreNet profit of Den Networks rose 7.88% to Rs 49.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 276.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales276.90294.11 -6 OPM %13.5117.10 -PBDT79.8780.03 0 PBT49.7243.57 14 NP49.0245.44 8
