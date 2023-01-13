Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 7.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 276.90 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 7.88% to Rs 49.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 276.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.276.90294.1113.5117.1079.8780.0349.7243.5749.0245.44

