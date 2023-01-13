JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Den Networks consolidated net profit rises 7.88% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 5.85% to Rs 276.90 crore

Net profit of Den Networks rose 7.88% to Rs 49.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 45.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.85% to Rs 276.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 294.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales276.90294.11 -6 OPM %13.5117.10 -PBDT79.8780.03 0 PBT49.7243.57 14 NP49.0245.44 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU