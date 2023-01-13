Dynamic Industries standalone net profit declines 59.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.13% to Rs 11.44 crore

Net profit of Dynamic Industries declined 59.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.11.4415.283.156.410.601.120.380.870.240.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)