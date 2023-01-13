Dynamic Industries standalone net profit declines 59.32% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.13% to Rs 11.44 croreNet profit of Dynamic Industries declined 59.32% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.13% to Rs 11.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.4415.28 -25 OPM %3.156.41 -PBDT0.601.12 -46 PBT0.380.87 -56 NP0.240.59 -59
