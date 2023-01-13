G G Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1055.98% to Rs 29.94 croreNet profit of G G Engineering reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1055.98% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales29.942.59 1056 OPM %-9.85-26.25 -PBDT3.23-0.68 LP PBT3.20-0.98 LP NP3.20-0.98 LP
