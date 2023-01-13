G G Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1055.98% to Rs 29.94 crore

Net profit of G G Engineering reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1055.98% to Rs 29.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.29.942.59-9.85-26.253.23-0.683.20-0.983.20-0.98

