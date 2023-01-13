JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Anand Rathi Wealth consolidated net profit rises 34.82% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 2200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 crore

Net profit of Advik Capital rose 2200.00% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.580.13 28808 OPM %15.17261.54 -PBDT5.010.31 1516 PBT5.030.23 2087 NP3.680.16 2200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU