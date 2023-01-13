Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 2200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 croreNet profit of Advik Capital rose 2200.00% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales37.580.13 28808 OPM %15.17261.54 -PBDT5.010.31 1516 PBT5.030.23 2087 NP3.680.16 2200
