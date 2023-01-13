Advik Capital consolidated net profit rises 2200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 crore

Net profit of Advik Capital rose 2200.00% to Rs 3.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 28807.69% to Rs 37.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.37.580.1315.17261.545.010.315.030.233.680.16

