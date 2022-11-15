Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 312.94 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 38.15% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 312.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales312.94247.89 26 OPM %11.1610.86 -PBDT33.2627.44 21 PBT26.5820.38 30 NP19.7014.26 38
