Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 38.15% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 312.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

