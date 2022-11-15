JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Looks Health Services standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 38.15% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 26.24% to Rs 312.94 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 38.15% to Rs 19.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 26.24% to Rs 312.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 247.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales312.94247.89 26 OPM %11.1610.86 -PBDT33.2627.44 21 PBT26.5820.38 30 NP19.7014.26 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU