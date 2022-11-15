Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 43.14 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab declined 26.83% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales43.1435.75 21 OPM %12.8915.52 -PBDT4.664.18 11 PBT3.112.87 8 NP2.102.87 -27
