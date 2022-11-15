Parnax Lab consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 20.67% to Rs 43.14 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab declined 26.83% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 20.67% to Rs 43.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 35.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.43.1435.7512.8915.524.664.183.112.872.102.87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)