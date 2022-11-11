Kirti Investment standalone net profit rises 1300.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Kirti Investment rose 1300.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.030.020-100.000.140.020.140.020.140.01

