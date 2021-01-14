Garden Reach Shipbuilders gains on securing $12.7 mln deal

-
ALSO READ
Garden Reach Shipbuilders adds over 26% in four days
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers update on proposed OFS by GoI
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 99.41% in the June 2020 quarter
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers standalone net profit declines 36.12% in the September 2020 quarter
Sensex, Nifty trade flat; metal shares in demand
-
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 2.16% to Rs 198.35 after the company signed a contract with the Government of Guyana to build a passenger and cargo ship for $12.7 million.The company secured a contract from the Transport and Harbours Department, Ministry of Public Works, Government of Guyana, for designing, construction and supply of an ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel at the cost of $12.7 million.
Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is one of India's leading shipyards, located in Kolkata, West Bengal. It builds and repairs commercial and naval vessels.
The company posted 11.5% drop in net profit to Rs 52.23 crore on a 37.9% fall in net sales to Rs 272.44 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
In the past one year, the stock has declined by 6.39% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 18.17% during the same period.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU