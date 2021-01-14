Garden Reach Shipbuilders gains on securing $12.7 mln deal

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers rose 2.16% to Rs 198.35 after the company signed a contract with the Government of Guyana to build a passenger and cargo ship for $12.7 million.

The company secured a contract from the Transport and Harbours Department, Ministry of Public Works, Government of Guyana, for designing, construction and supply of an ocean-going passenger and cargo vessel at the cost of $12.7 million.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers is one of India's leading shipyards, located in Kolkata, West Bengal. It builds and repairs commercial and naval vessels.

The company posted 11.5% drop in net profit to Rs 52.23 crore on a 37.9% fall in net sales to Rs 272.44 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

In the past one year, the stock has declined by 6.39% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 18.17% during the same period.

