JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 69.25% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Garden Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 32.81% to Rs 582.91 crore

Net Loss of Garden Silk Mills reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.81% to Rs 582.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 207.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 89.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 2864.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3488.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales582.91867.57 -33 2864.983488.50 -18 OPM %-0.646.37 -2.044.72 - PBDT-55.246.58 PL -140.28-20.16 -596 PBT-72.85-9.33 -681 -207.60-86.31 -141 NP-72.85-9.33 -681 -207.60-89.77 -131

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU