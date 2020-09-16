Garden Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.85 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.81% to Rs 582.91 crore

Net Loss of Garden Silk Mills reported to Rs 72.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.81% to Rs 582.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 867.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 207.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 89.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.87% to Rs 2864.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3488.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

