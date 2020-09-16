Liberty Shoes reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.87 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.50% to Rs 51.29 croreNet loss of Liberty Shoes reported to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.50% to Rs 51.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 168.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales51.29168.19 -70 OPM %1.356.19 -PBDT-2.607.25 PL PBT-10.874.07 PL NP-10.872.36 PL
