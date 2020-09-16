White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 69.25% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Oswal Agro Mills standalone net profit declines 64.20% in the June 2020 quarter
Fine Organic Industries standalone net profit declines 23.67% in the June 2020 quarter
Akme Star Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 25.78% in the June 2020 quarter
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 35.29% in the June 2020 quarter
Security & Intelligence Services India standalone net profit declines 69.30% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 48.57% to Rs 15.84 croreNet profit of White Organic Agro declined 69.25% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.57% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.8430.80 -49 OPM %7.7011.59 -PBDT1.483.94 -62 PBT1.483.94 -62 NP1.113.61 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU