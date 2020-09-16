White Organic Agro standalone net profit declines 69.25% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.57% to Rs 15.84 crore

Net profit of White Organic Agro declined 69.25% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.57% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.8430.807.7011.591.483.941.483.941.113.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)