Garden Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 86.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.30% to Rs 127.24 croreNet Loss of Garden Silk Mills reported to Rs 86.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 35.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.30% to Rs 127.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 810.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.24810.68 -84 OPM %-17.223.71 -PBDT-71.57-18.55 -286 PBT-86.76-35.76 -143 NP-86.76-35.76 -143
